BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $96.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BILL from $58.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $89.05. 490,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,490. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BILL has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $94.28.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,090.52. This trade represents a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,685. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in BILL by 48.2% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BILL by 70.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 575,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 45.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 87.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after acquiring an additional 321,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 13.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

