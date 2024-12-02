Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BEAGU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Bold Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BEAGU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bold Eagle Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 24th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Bold Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance
BEAGU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Bold Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.03.
