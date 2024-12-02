boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,061,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 1,612,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHHOF remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Monday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Get boohoo group alerts:

About boohoo group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.