boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,061,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 1,612,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BHHOF remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Monday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.
About boohoo group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.