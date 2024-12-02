Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Down 15.0% in November

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Up 0.6 %

BNAIW stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.02. 15,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Brand Engagement Network has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

