Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Price Performance

BRID traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.03. 9,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,358. Bridgford Foods has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

