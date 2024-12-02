BrightView (NYSE:BV) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

BrightView stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 155.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BrightView news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $476,307.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,685.24. This represents a 22.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BV. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth $13,086,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 14.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

