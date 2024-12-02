BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of FLUT opened at $276.32 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $150.65 and a 52-week high of $279.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.19.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.79.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

