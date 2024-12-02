BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 741,829 shares of company stock worth $59,952,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $83.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.