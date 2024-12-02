BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 11,196 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $133.98 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $119.77 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average is $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

