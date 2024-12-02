BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 18,356 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,356 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,163,000 after purchasing an additional 722,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 269,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,743,000 after acquiring an additional 198,889 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,200,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in American International Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,186,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -47.20%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

