Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 897.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,749 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.5% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.5 %

AVGO opened at $162.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

