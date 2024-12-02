Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $42.27

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URBN opened at $48.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

