Cable One, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.95 (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Cable One has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cable One to earn $39.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock opened at $420.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One has a 12-month low of $311.28 and a 12-month high of $574.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.67.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

