Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,231,963 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,231,963 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $21,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 409.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.70 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $959,600.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,307,396.90. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

