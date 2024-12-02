Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 199 ($2.52) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 344 ($4.35) to GBX 321 ($4.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of SPT stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching GBX 177.80 ($2.25). 2,762,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,494. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,999.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 102.30 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 203.80 ($2.58).

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

