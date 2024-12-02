CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
CanAsia Energy Stock Down 10.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.
About CanAsia Energy
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
