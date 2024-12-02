Cango (NYSE:CANG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 606685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $508.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 51.90%.
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.
