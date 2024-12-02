Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,789 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,810 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 313,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $2,980,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $52.65 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

