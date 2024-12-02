Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.30 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 32,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.