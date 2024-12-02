Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.30 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 32,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cara Therapeutics
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.