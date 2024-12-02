Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLST remained flat at $11.85 on Monday. 13,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000. Catalyst Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp
About Catalyst Bancorp
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
