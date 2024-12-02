CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.47).
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £558,750.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider James Keyes sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($18.98), for a total transaction of £2,805 ($3,550.18). 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.
