CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.63. 7,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 24.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

