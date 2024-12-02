Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,616,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.7% of Centiva Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.11 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

