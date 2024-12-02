CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Down 7.4% in November

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. 4,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. CFSB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Get CFSB Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of CFSB Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.32% of CFSB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.