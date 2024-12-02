Checkpoint Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 825,341 TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 825,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. TScan Therapeutics makes up about 2.0% of Checkpoint Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Checkpoint Capital L.P. owned approximately 1.56% of TScan Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $682,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $5,504,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 116,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,050. The trade was a 12.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $4.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $254.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.69.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

