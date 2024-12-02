Chescapmanager LLC Increases Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Chescapmanager LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,041,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Mirion Technologies makes up 1.2% of Chescapmanager LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $147,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,845.80. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,857.99. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,405 shares of company stock worth $285,939 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

