Cheviot Value Management LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.6% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $117.96 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

