Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $239.34 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,938 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $239,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $155.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.