Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $83.50 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $83,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LOW opened at $270.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.72 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.30.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock worth $5,214,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.