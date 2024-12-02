Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,819 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.20% of MSCI worth $93,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $5,699,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $605.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $591.03 and its 200 day moving average is $546.58. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $631.70.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

