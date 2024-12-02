China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 533,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 481.6 days.
China Gold International Resources Stock Performance
Shares of China Gold International Resources stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779. China Gold International Resources has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.
About China Gold International Resources
