China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 533,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 481.6 days.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

Shares of China Gold International Resources stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779. China Gold International Resources has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

About China Gold International Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.