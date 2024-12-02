China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.59.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
