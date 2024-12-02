China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

China Merchants Port Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

China Merchants Port Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

China Merchants Port Company Profile

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

