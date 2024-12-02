CIBC Lowers Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Price Target to C$7.00

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price.

Snowline Gold Price Performance

Snowline Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.31. 36,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$841.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.81. Snowline Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$6.40.

Get Snowline Gold alerts:

About Snowline Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.