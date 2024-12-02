CIBC Lowers Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Price Target to C$7.00

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price.
Snowline Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.31. 36,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$841.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.81. Snowline Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$6.40.
