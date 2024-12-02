Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 80,033 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 106.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $13,725,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 1,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7,954.4% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 289,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

