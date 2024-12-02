Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $9.86 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 744.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,116 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,094 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 519,603 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,037,000 after purchasing an additional 182,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $18,817,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $132.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $140.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 12,438 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $1,700,647.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,848,231.15. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $457,493.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,566.36. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,886 shares of company stock worth $29,454,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

