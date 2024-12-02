Circumference Group LLC Takes Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. BigCommerce accounts for approximately 0.5% of Circumference Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Circumference Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

