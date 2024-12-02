Circumference Group LLC Takes Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. BigCommerce accounts for approximately 0.5% of Circumference Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Circumference Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIGC opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
