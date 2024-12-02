Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 326,233 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,271.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 219,257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,301.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 173,149 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,742,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 254.6% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 78,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IYH stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.