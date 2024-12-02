Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 569.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 58,252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 191.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $83.22 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

