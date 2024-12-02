Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $181.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.97 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.