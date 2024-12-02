Clear Street Derivatives LLC Buys New Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,895,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,437,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for 0.8% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned about 0.06% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth $163,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

