ClearAlpha Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 167.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,252.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,346.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,316.87. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $949.99 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

