ClearAlpha Technologies LP Reduces Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,095. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $639,759.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,280,219.96. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,067 shares of company stock worth $1,239,319. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $118.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

