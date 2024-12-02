Clearline Capital LP Acquires 38,864 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,864 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 63.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 116.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $108.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

