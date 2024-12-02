ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Down 7.5% in November

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 91,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,639 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of ClearSign Technologies worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

