Coastwise Capital Group LLC Buys 186 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 242,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,350,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $216.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.