Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 105.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $96.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

