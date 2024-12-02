Coastwise Capital Group LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VYM stock opened at $134.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

