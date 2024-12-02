Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 678.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBE stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.