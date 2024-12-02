Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 678.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance
Shares of KBE stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Bank ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.