Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases Shares of 441 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $522.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

